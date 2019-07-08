John Henry Fitch, Sr., Kinsman, Ohio – Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Henry Fitch, Sr., age 78, died at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born on November 24, 1940 in the same home that he resided in for his whole life in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of Mary Alice (Lindsey) and Norman O. Fitch.

John was a 1959 graduate of Kinsman High School.

Born and raised on the family farm, John was a lifelong Kinsman resident and a lifelong farmer.

On March 24, 1962 he married Alberta Louise Furr.

He was a member of the Dairy Farmers of America and enjoyed turkey and deer hunting. John was a family man and loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Lou Donaldson and three brothers, Raymond, James and Lavere Fitch.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Alberta L. Fitch of Kinsman, Ohio; two daughters, Alice L. (Mark) Cooper of Southington, Ohio and Linda M. (Bill) Helmuth of Kinsman, Ohio; two sons, John H. (Linda) Fitch, Jr. of Mentor, Ohio and Richard A. (Lorna) Fitch of Kinsman, Ohio; a sister, Betty VanGorder of Kinsman, Ohio; a brother, Marshall Fitch of Ashland, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Mark, Jr., Jennifer, Matthew, Michelle, John, III, Tiffany, Jordan, Douglas, Matthew and Christopher and eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Grant, Cara Marie, Graceslyn, Rhett, Arya, Christopher and Olivia.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Sikkenin officiating.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. B, Suite 101, Canfield, OH 44406.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Henry Fitch, Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.