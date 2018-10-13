My Valley Tributes

John H. Greiner, Jr. Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - October 4, 2018

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John H. Greiner, Jr., 62, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, October 4, 2018, at his home.

John was born July 7, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of the late John H. Greiner, Sr. and Martha Jean Moylan Greiner and lived in this area for most of his life.

John attended Boardman High School and later earned a GED. He attended a trade school for carpentry and worked out of Carpenter's Union Local No. 171, before going to work for himself as a carpenter and a tree-cutter.

His passions included woodworking, hunting, fishing and long motorcycle rides with his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lori Patek Greiner; his daughter, Abigail F. (Stephen) Stiles of Austintown; his son, Daniel (Carey) Greiner of Austintown; two grandchildren, Daniel and Lyric Greiner, with baby, Freya Stiles on the way and two sisters, Pam (John) Shargo of Boardman and Pam's daughter, Megan and Nancy (Ricky) Witt of Austintown.

A daughter, infant, Allyson Greiner and a brother, David Greiner, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 15, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to John's family.

