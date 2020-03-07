John H. Gory, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Gory, 97, of Transfer passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at Avalon Springs with his family at his side.



John was born August 22, 1922 to George and Goldie (Patterson) Gory in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. His parents immigrated to the United States from Italy.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School, John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

John worked for Westinghouse Inc. as a crane repair man until his retirement.

On August 9, 1947 he married his wife, Elizabeth L. (Lawler) Gory. She passed away August 20, 2019.



He was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville. John was also a member of the Reynolds VFW and the Sharpsville American Legion.

In his younger years he loved to roller skate with his wife. He liked listening to Polka music, especially on WPIC Sunday mornings. Later in life he was known as “Mr. Fixit” repairing all kinds of engines.



He is survived by his daughters, Linda (William) Humphrey of Transfer, Donna Fain of Sharon, son, John L. Gory and his companion Robin Colley of Sharpsville, grandchildren, Tracey Hunter, Kristin (Todd) Donatelli, Jeff (Melody) Hunter, Ashley Gory, Vanessa Gory, great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lauren, Farrah and step great grandchildren, Morgan and DJ. Also surviving is sister in law, Phyllis Maykowski of Sharon, many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, great grandson, Alex, sisters, Pauline Romo, Katherine Faber, Margaret Nicastro, and brother, James Sansone.



Friends may call Monday March 9, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held Monday March 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with full military honors and Father Matthew Strickenberger officiating.

Entombment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum

