John H. Glover, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John Henry Glover, Jr. will be held Saturday, July, 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lighthouse Covenant Ministries in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Glover departed this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Glover was born January 14, 1953 in Youngstown Ohio, a son of Lucille Ferguson and John Henry Glover, Sr.

John attended Youngstown public schools and would spend most of his summers in Cuba, Alabama.

John worked off and on over the years but was often limited by his health.

He was known for his of dancing and his love of music, especially the music of the late James Brown. He enjoyed spending time with his family at family gatherings and believed in sharing good food and good laughs.

John found someone who loved these things just as much as he did when he met the love of his life, Pamela.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Pamela Richardson Glover whom he married July 27, 2014; his children, Stacey McKinney, Precious Robinson and Jonathan McKinney; his stepchildren; his siblings, Ricky Ferguson and Diane Glover; six grandchildren who lovingly called him “Poppa”; a host of nieces and nephews that affectionately called him “Uncle Junior” and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

