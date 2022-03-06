HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma M. Ferrara, 92, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

She was born on August 5, 1929.

There will be a viewing from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Thursday March 10, 2022 at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

