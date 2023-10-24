HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Jean Christy, 85, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 7:01 a.m. in Sharon Regional Health System of natural causes.

She was born in Wheatland, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1938 to Earnest Swartz and Leatha (Fulford) Swartz.

Wilma graduated from Hickory High School and worked at PNC Bank in Farrell and Hermitage as a branch manager.

She enjoyed crafts, painting, playing the organ, baking, cooking and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Wilma is survived by two sons, Richard (Sue) Christy of Transfer, Pennsylvania and David Andrew Christy of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; daughter, Pamela Sue (Dan) McGee of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; two brothers, David (Terry) Swartz of Cleveland, Ohio and Ernie Swartz of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Natalie Christy, Katie (JJ) Rosado and Jason Hummel.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Christy and a brother, Andrew Swartz.

In keeping Wilma’s wishes all services are private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Wilma’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.