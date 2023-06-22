PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma J. Brandt, 84, of Pymatuning Township, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 28, 1938 to William M. Jones and Esther M. (McGregor) Jones.

Wilma was a 1956 graduate of Hickory High School,

She was a Food Service Manager for Reynolds School District for 28 years, retiring in 2005.

She was married to Robert W. Brandt on February 28, 1964 and he passed away May 25, 1999.



Wilma was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville.

She enjoyed being a member of the Reynolds VFW Auxiliary and the Veterans Affairs and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Wilma is survived by two sons, Kevin Brandt of Greenville and Timothy Brandt and his wife, Sherry, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; daughter, Heidi (David) Floch of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; nephew, Bill (Pauline) Jones of Clark, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters, Janel Brandt, Sadie Brandt and Addie Floch and two grandsons, Rocky Floch and Emmett Floch;

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Brandt; brother, Kenneth Jones; Father, William M. Jones and mother, Esther M. McGregor.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Reynolds V.F.W Auxiliar or the First Baptist Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Landfried.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.