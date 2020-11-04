Willie Friday, Sharon, Pennsylvania

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Friday died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1955 as the son of Willie Friday, Sr. and Ollive Mumford Friday and has been a lifelong resident of Shenango Valley.

Many knew Will as a free spirit, he was the life of every room he walked into. He enjoyed all genres of music, dancing, camping and his number one priority was his family.

Will took his first job at 12 years old at Winkie’s Restaurant, from there he worked several jobs, delivering newspapers and cutting the neighbors grass in order to buy his first bike. To maintain his free spirit, he was a dedicated boy scout never missing an opportunity to help anyone and continued this spirit throughout his life.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1973.

After graduation Willie maintained his impeccable work ethic and worked at Shenango Inc., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, until its closing and then at Excel in Youngstown, Ohio until his untimely death.

He married Marijane Williams Friday, who was the love of his life on July 20, 1996.

He leaves to cherish in memory his wife of 24 years Marijane Friday. His sons, Willie Friday III (Nina Friday) of Erie, Pennsylvania and Christopher Michael Friday (Melanie Friday) of Erie Pennsylvania. Daughters; Ashley Friday Smith (Kenneth Smith) of Atlanta, Marissa Danielle Friday of Rochester, Pennsylvania and Travis Huntley of Hawaii and Dana Lewis of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. His sister Mary Jarrett (Fred Jarett). Proceeding in death by mother Ollive Mumford Friday, Father Willie Friday, Sr. and sisters Bertha M. Blanton (Paul Blanton) and Arlene Friday.

Grandchildren: Tyler, Lillian, Addison, Carter, Isabella, Maximus, Kylan and Baby Boy Friday on the way.

Everyone Willie encountered was electrified by his presence and no enemies knew his name. We all were given a unique and amazing gift wrapped in love, joy, and profound sense of humor that will continue to live within us all. Death thought she had the victory, she was not successful to unlock and destroy our precious memories. We will continue to maintain the illuminating light of Perpetual LOVE.

The Friday Family

Visitation will be on Friday, November 06, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A Funeral Service will follow at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

