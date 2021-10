WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Truby passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

He was born on December 13, 1929.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex, 3082 Main Street, West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of William Truby, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.