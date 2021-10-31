William S. Stadler, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William S. Stadler passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.

He was born on March 31, 1969.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

