SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Jarvie passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in Butler Memorial Hospital lovingly surrounded by his family.



He was a proud 1978 graduate of the Farrell Area School District. After high school, he attended the former Mercer County Vo-Tech for auto body repairs and painting.

Upon graduating from Vo-Tech, he began his work career at Ken’s Auto Body in Sharpsville where he quickly became a manager. His career there lasted over 15 years. He then changed careers and began at Wheatland Tube, where he was employed for 15 years. In 2013 due to health complications, Billy decided to take an early retirement.

He credits his introduction to faith to First Baptist Church of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Billy enjoyed hunting and fishing, socializing with friends and calling the street department to alert them of potholes in the neighborhood that needed to be repaired.



He is survived by his daughter, Lashanda N. Jarvie (Vandetrick Jordan); daughter, Autumn Jarvie (Jamar Whitman); grandson, Jaylen L.W. Jarvie; granddaughter, Jalaya L. Whitman; sisters, Rhonda L. Garner (Mark) and Emily Jarvie Smith; nephews, Christian M. Garner (Amber) and Jordan T. Garner and niece, Brittany D. Tarrant (Curtis).



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sennetha (Wearing) Jarvie; brother, Derrick E. Jarvie; daughter, Cassandra M. Jarvie; maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Lillie M. Wearing and paternal grandparents, Elizabeth (Jarvie) Grover and Milo D. Grove.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 3, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.