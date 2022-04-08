HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Daugherty, Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 6.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A second visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 301 W. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William R. Daugherty, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.