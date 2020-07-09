William Q. Trabert, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Q. “Bill” Trabert, 52, of Mercer, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the emergency room of Butler Memorial Hospital. He was 52.



Born October 4, 1967, in Grove City, he was a son of William Bagnall and Shirley Trabert.



Bill graduated from Grove City High School in 1985 and worked for Compass Transportation, Inc. as a truck driver.



He collected trains, Hot Wheels, Beetle Bugs, vans, Pokeman cards, comics, superheros and cartoons.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his daughter and wife, canning, farming, video games and listening to music.



He is survived by his wife, Monica (Shealy) Trabert, whom he married August 1, 1997; his daughter, Breanna Trabert of Mercer; sons, Quin and Jeremy Trabert, of Alabama; one grandchild and his mother, Shirley Trabert of New Castle.



Bill was preceded in death by his father.



Why do the best people die? When you’re in the garden, which flowers do you pick? The most beautiful ones.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.