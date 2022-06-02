PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Henrich, 81, of Pymatuning Township, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a brief illness.

William was born September 12, 1940 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Mary Rae (Swoger) and William J. Henrich.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1959.

He was a craneman for GATX, retiring in 1985.



William was a member of Central Community Church and Living Waters Church. He was a counselor for the Pentecostal Holiness Camp.

His hobbies included farming, water and snow skiing, traveling, spending time with his family and being a sponsor for foster children.



William is survived by two daughters, Connie Irwin and her husband, Steve, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Cindy Fabian and her husband, Mike, of Niles, Ohio; a son, Ron Henrich of Hubbard, Ohio; a brother, Timothy Henrich and his wife, Mary Beth, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Kristen Binion, James Binion, Jayda Porreca, William Shay and Marisa Henrich and ten great-grandchildren.



William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley A. Henrich, whom he married January 23, 1971 and she passed away December 11, 2008 and a brother, Robert Henrich.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 6, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street in Hermitage, followed by a funeral service at 5:00 p.m., Pastor Gary Jones officiant.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.