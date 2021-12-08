FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William K. “Bill” Glancy, 66, of Farrell, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.



He was born December 23, 1954, in Sharon, to William E. and Mae (Williams) Glancy.



He graduated from Mercer High School in 1974 and was employed at Wheatland Steel Processing as a crane man for 18 years, retiring in 2018.



Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He was a member of Shenango Valley VFW Post 1338, where he was junior vice commander and AMVETS Post 290.



He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved going on cruises and spending time with his family and friends.



Surviving are his sons, Chris Glancy and his wife, Deb, of Transfer and Josh Glancy of Farrell; sisters, Robin Hawthorne and her husband, Larry, of Masury and Jacalyn Varga and her husband, Joe, of Hubbard; stepbrothers, Billy Rodgers of Farrell, Bobby Rodgers of Mercer and Tommy Rodgers of Missouri; brother-in-law, Walter Gardner of Halton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jessica Foster, Jakeb Glancy and Garrett Erford and great-granddaughter, Autumn Hamilla.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Krista Gardner.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, Suite 200, 26 Nesbitt Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

