GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Harvey Bowser, 79, of Greenville, died due to an extended illness at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born on October 2, 1943, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, to Vera (Schaum) Bowser and Stanley C. Bowser.

William worked at Sawhill and Wheatland Tube in Sharon as a head pipe inspector for 40 years.

He was a car enthusiast and avid motorcyclist and he enjoyed photography and traveling by motorcycle. He will be remembered as a hard worker, provider and a strong-willed man with love for his family.

He married Patricia (Hinton) Bowser on April 13, 1963 and she survives at home. Also surviving are a daughter, Cindy Bowser and companion, Scott Tidd, of Franklin; sons, Kenneth William (Geri) Bowser of Sharpsville and Christopher Lee Bowser; grandchildren, Rose Stevens and her husband, William, of Rootstown, Ohio, Kenneth Beich and his wife, Kelly, of Roseville, Michigan, Corissa and her husband, Justin Yuran, of Transfer and Miles Bowser and his wife, Madison, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Abigail, Gabriella, Kenley, Ace and Eliana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Louise Lightner and Maxine Barrett.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 3, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

