William George Thompson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William G. “Bill”,“Pop” Thompson, 68, died on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at UPMC Greenville.

Bill was born on August 29, 1952, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, son of Margaret (Ramp) and William R. Thompson.

He was a graduate of Mercer High School in 1970.

He retired in 2007 as General Foreman of the Coupling Department at Wheatland Tube Company, Wheatland.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman and even traveled out west a few times for hunts. He used to look forward to going to Lake Erie with his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved attending their events. He always commented on how talented his grandkids are and how proud he was of them and he really loved being their “Pop”.

He leaves behind his children, Christina (Chris) Bell of Sharon and Bill (Tara) Thompson of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Chase Bell, Reese, Libby and Will Thompson; his dog, “Gunner” and brothers, Terry (Debbie) Thompson, Ron (Bonnie) Thompson, Russ Thompson and Joe Thompson.

He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret and infant brother, James.

Bill will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him.

Services are private and arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

