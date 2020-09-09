William G. Fabrey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William G. “Bill” Fabrey passed away Saturday, September 5.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street in Hermitage followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

