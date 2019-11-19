William D. “Bill” Tinley, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Bill” Tinley, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away in his residence after a brief illness at 8:50pm on November 16, 2019. He was 82.



On July 7, 1937, Bill was born in Sharon, a son to Margaret (Niven) and William J. Tinley.



Bill worked at Westinghouse Electric as the Battalion fire chief for over 20 years.



He was a 32 Degree Mason at Sharon Lodge 250, where he was also Past Master and Grotto Clown, known as Pepi. Also, Bill was a member of Boy Scouts of America and Knights of Columbus.



Bill was an avid swimmer who loved fishing, hunting and spending one on one time with his grandchldren.



He is survived by 2 daughters, Dawn Tinley and her husband David, of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Heather Tinley and her wife Maggie, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; 6 great-grandchildren, Kay Chute, Liam Chute, Jacob Chute, Ariel Phillips, Brianna Phillips and Brian Phillips; 3 great-grandchildren, Caiden, Cameron and Ava McKee; and a life-long friend, Julie Stull, of Hermitage.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janet (Webber) Tinley, whom he married on December 3, 1965, and she died August 6, 2005; two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements have been handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.