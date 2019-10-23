William D. Byler Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. “Bill” Byler, Sr. of Harlingen, Texas, formerly of the Shenango Valley, died at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Amara Hospice Center, Edinburg, Texas, from an extended illness. He was 83.



Mr. Byler was born in New Wilmington on October 11, 1936, a son of Katherine Byler-Dec and Daniel Byler.



He was a diesel mechanic for Fyda Truck and Equipment Company in Youngstown, Ohio and a member of Sharon First United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed camping and painting pictures.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Tudor) Byler, whom he married July 21, 1973 and who survives at home; two daughters, Roberta Bridges of Farrell and Traci Lavalle and her husband, Tim, of Maryland; a stepdaughter, Robin Arrington and her husband, Clarence, of Florida; sons, William Byler, Jr. and his companion, Cindy, of Polk, Larry Byler and his wife, Marissa, of Florida and Eugene Byler and his wife, Cheryl, of Farrell; a stepson, Todd Eakin and his wife, Cindy, of Lebanon; sisters, Nancy S. Yoder of Newburg, Sally Hostetler and husband, Dan, of Addison, New York and Sarah Byler and her husband, Jacob, of Mercer; a brother, Emanuel Byler and his wife, Katy, of Russell; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Irene Byler and sisters, Lizzie Wengerd, Mary Byler and Melinda Yoder.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, October 25 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Funeral will be at 12:00 Noon, Friday, October 25 at the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Doug Dyson officiating.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.