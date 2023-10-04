TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Augustson, 92, of Transfer, passed away at home on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

He was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1931 to the late Louis Augustson and Opal (Beaver) Augustson. After his mother died giving birth, he was raised by his father and stepmother, Grace.

William married the love of his life, Grace (Bunney), on June 18 1949; she survives him at home. Together they had and raised four children.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three granddaughters, Crystal Friedl and her husband, Brian, Janell Hoover and Leanna Mckay and her husband, Rob; a son, Daniel Augustson; two grandsons, Shawn Augustson and his wife, Melody and Scott Alley; six great-granddaughters, Samantha Friedl, Danielle Augustson, Racheal Augustson, Hailey Hoover, Makayla Hoover and Paizlee Mckay; four great-grandsons, Brian Friedl, Jr. and his wife, Amber, Andrew Augustson and his wife, Shawnna, Luc Augustson and Coltin Hoover; a great-great-granddaughter, Everleigh Friedl and a great-great-grandson, Hayden Augustson.

In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by two sons, Samuel Augustson and Terry Augustson and a daughter, Sue Alley.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on William’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

