William “Bud” James Pfeiffer, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bud” James Pfeiffer of Farrell, Pennsylvania, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in his residence due to natural causes, he was 88.

Born March 29, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Gladys Naomi (Lutz) and Frank Henry Pfeiffer, he was a steelworker for Sharon Steel Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 1992.

Bud was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed woodworking, listening to polkas, country music and oldies and spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

He married Margaret Joanne Casillo on May 6, 1967 and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2011.

Bud leaves behind a daughter, Diane Koren of Farrell, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; Nora Koren, Seth Koren and Alauna Crawford and one great-granddaughter, Rhe’Medy Campbell, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and wife; a son-in-law, William B. Crawford, Jr.; sisters, Frances Iretta Pfeiffer and Dolores Pfeiffer and brother, Michael Casillo.

A special thank you to his previous sitters, Paula, Sherry and Carol, as well as his caregiver, Toby Lewis, for his helping in Bill’s care for the last few years while he was back home.

Calling hours will be Monday, September 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 28 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, masks will be required.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of William “Bud” James Pfeiffer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.