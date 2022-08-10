HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Varro, Jr., 72, of Sharon, died Monday, August 8, 2022, in Embassy of Hermitage following an extended illness.



He was born in Sharon on May 24, 1950, to Norma (Skrycki) and William Varro, Sr.



Bill worked at Steel Car in Greenville for 16 years as a welder.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War, where he received two Purple Hearts.



He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.



Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Vance) Varro, whom he married August 8, 1977 and she survives at home; daughters, Shawna Bosley of Harrisburg and Melanie Varro of Struthers, Ohio; his buddy, Karen Akins of Sharon; grandchildren, Dakota Bosley and Mariah Bosley and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Varro.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of William “Bill” Varro, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.