William Andrew Stern, Mercer, PA

November 18, 2019

William Andrew Stern, Mercer, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Andrew Stern, of Shenandoah, Texas, formerly of Mercer and Troy Hill, Pennsylvania, died at 12:55 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, after an extended illness in Avanti Senior Living at Vision Park, Shenandoah. He was 91.

On November 9, 1928, he was born in Pittsburgh, a son to George Stern and Anna (Krause) Stern.

He was a graduate of Millvale High School and worked for the Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 542 out of Pittsburgh as a foreman for 42 years.

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Mercer and
enjoyed coaching football, hunting and fishing. Bill was a member of the Mercer VFW.

Bill is survived by a special friend, Mary Kriebel, Hermitage; three sons, William Stern of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Ronald Stern of Spring, Texas and Thomas Stern of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth (Miller) Stern, whom he married June 17, 1949 and who passed away May 24, 1992; a sister, Margaret Lutty and a brother, Herman Stern.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22 and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23 before the service in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23 in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

