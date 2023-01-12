FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. “LB” Jones, 34, of Portsmouth, Virginia, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital ER, Norfolk, Virginia.

Born May 20, 1988, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, “LB” was the son of Rev. Clifferette “CJ” (Locke) Dunlap and her husband, Deacon Jeffrey, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

“LB” graduated from G.W. Fowler High School in Syracuse, New York in 2007.

“LB” was a former member of Bethlehem Baptist Church which is now New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was in the U.S. Navy for seven years and was a self-employed massage therapist.

“LB” was an avid sports fan who enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams.

“LB” leaves behind his parents; his wife, Simone (Bowe) Jones whom he married June 11, 2008 and she survives at home; a daughter, Jozlyne Jones of Virginia; two sons, Nakeem Sholtz-Jones and Jayvion Jones, both of Virginia; two sisters, Domonique Jones of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Anaeya Jones of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a niece, Jasmaine Green-Jones of Farrell, Pennsylvania and several close family members.

“LB” was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cliff Locke and Izeola McCrary and his paternal grandparents, William and Shirley Jones.

A Homegoing Service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 858 Wallis Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 with Pastor Leon Avery officiating and Eulogist will be William’s mother, Rev. Clifferette Dunlap. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church prior to the service.

William will be interred at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangement handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

