SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Drolsbaugh III, “Birdman”, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. peacefully with family at his bedside.

He was born February 2, 1949 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to William A. and Perry Jane Drolsbaugh.



He was infamous throughout the area as an avid birder, lover of nature and amateur archaeologist. He belonged to the Sharon Beautification Committee, Shenango Valley Riverwatchers, was a volunteer at the VA Clinic, WaterFire and the Allegheny Front Watch. He was also involved with the Big Sit and Hawk Mountain.

He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.

William worked throughout the U.S. at archaeologist digs collecting artifacts for many years. He also worked for the Army Corp of Engineers.



William is survived by his son, Spencer W.Drolsbaugh of Cortland, Ohio; five sisters, Peggy Smith of Sharon, Mary Pat Frederickson of Sharpsville, Joni Gula (Paul) of Wallburg, North Carolina Carol Noesner (Gary) of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia and Eileen Drolsbaugh of Farrell, Pennsylvania and his companion, Mimi Hoffmaster and several nieces and nephews.



William was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Ty Longley.

‘UP THROUGH THE FOG, BELLS TO LEAD THE WAY, SOAR LIKE AN EAGLE, WHAT A GLOROIUS DAY!”

To plant a memorial tree in honor of William A. “Birdman” Drolsbaugh, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.