Wayne Paul Ayres, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Paul Ayres, Jr., age 57, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born May 13, 1964 in Greenville, Pennsylvania; he was the son of Wayne Paul Ayres, Sr. of Sharon and the late Gloria Titus Ayres.

Wayne was a former independent truck driver, who also enjoyed working on vehicles.

He loved fishing, camping, NASCAR, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was very artistic and enjoyed making stained glass art. He will be remembered for loving animals, his favorite being dogs and sharks.

He is survived by his three daughters, Toni Marie Kashmer of Junction City, Kansas; Alexa (Peyton Miller) Ayres of Masury, Ohio; Alicia Ayres of Kansas; three granddaughters: Kashmaria Kashmer, Kadence Robertson, and Viviana Miller; his fiancée Michele Ladjevich of Sharon; his father and step mother Wayne Paul and Ruth Ayres, Sr. of Sharon; his three brothers: Richard Ayres of Sharon; William Ayres of Vienna, Ohio; Chuck Swain of Florida; and his sister Wendy Ayres of Sharon.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother Terry Ayres.

In keeping with Wayne’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wayne Ayres, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.