Virginia Newell Snyder, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Newell Snyder passed away Saturday, April, 3.

She was born August 16, 1924 to David and Isabella Newell in Hickory Township, now Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1941. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in 1945.

After college she worked at Westinghouse. She taught mathematics at Hickory High School for 30 years, at the same time earning her Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Westminster College.

She was the president of the Hermitage Teacher’s Union, a member of the Hermitage Women’s Club where she also held office, a charter member and treasurer of the Hermitage Historical Society, and she served on the Accession Committee.

Virginia was a longtime member of the New Virginia Methodist Church where she served as a chair of the administrative council, taught Sunday school and held other offices. Virginia worked with her late husband Albert Snyder and the people of New Virginia Methodist Church on the church’s building committee through the 60s and 70s. She was a long time board member and treasurer of the Morefield Cemetery Association. She also volunteered at Bill Rudge Ministries, was an officer of the United Methodist Women and was proud of being inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame on June 29, 2001, for voting in every election for 50 years.

Virginia married Albert L Snyder on July 22, 1950 in New Virginia Methodist Church.

She is survived by Jon Snyder (Robin) and Faye (Snyder) Maguire; daughter-in-law, Donna McCoy (Pete); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beth Lynn and her son, Neil Edward; a sister, Mildred Glynn and her husband, Albert Snyder.

Special thanks for Patti, Brenda, Tammie, Jackie and Sharon Regional Hospice, for their loving and tender care during our mother’s last days.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Rudge officiating.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to New Virginia United Methodist Church, Bill Rudge Ministries, or the Hermitage Historical Society.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.