WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Florene Clark, 99, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. in her residence.



She was born in Polk, Pennsylvania on April 13, 1924 to Lowry Beach and Effie (Rummel) Beach.

Violet was a member of Neshannock Alliance Church and the Degree of Honor.



She enjoyed puzzles, board games, tending to her plants and going to church activities.



Violet was married to Ernest Clark on April 26, 1941 and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2007.



Violet is survived by a daughter, Donna J (Learl) Jordan of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; a son, Randolph E. Clark of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Valda Beach of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Shirley Osborne of Butler, Pennsylvania, Nancy Davidson of Polk, Pennsylvania and Nina Crocker of Butler, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Ron Beach of Polk, Pennsylvania and Jim Beach of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Violet was preceded in death by her father, Lowry Beach; mother, Effie Beach; spouse, Ernest Clark; daughter, Judith Campbell; four sisters, Jean Sires, Janet Savory, Leona Heffernan and Evelyn Gingher; four brothers, Delbert Beach, Alvin Beach, Robert Beach and William Beach and a grandson, Timothy Wedge.



There are no services and Entombment is in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Violet Florene Clark, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.