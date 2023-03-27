SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Sakony, 93, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio after an extended illness.

Born December 19, 1929 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Viola was the daughter of Thelma (Davis) Swartzbeck and Albert Swartzbeck.

Viola graduated from Sharon High School.

She worked as a salesperson for Valley View Discount Department Store for 40 years.

She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Viola greatly enjoyed being a member of the Altar Guild at the church, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Viola is survived by a son, John Sakony and his wife, Melissa Benovitch, of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; a sister, Louanne Jordan of Arizona and a grandson, Colin Sakony of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Sakony, whom she married October 27, 1951 and who passed away October 18, 1998; a sister, Caroline Swartzbeck and two brothers, Edward and Wesley Swartzbeck.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Church, 699 Stambaugh Avenue in Sharon, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.