WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Barsis, 92, of West Salem Township, formerly of Shenango Township, passed away of natural causes on Monday afternoon, July 18, 2022, in St. Paul’s, Greenville.



She was born August 17, 1929, in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, to Margaret (Zuk) Krofick and George Krofick.



She graduated from Derry High School and was a homemaker.



Viola was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing and playing cards.



Surviving are her daughters, Vanessa Haun and her husband, Bryan, of Champion, Ohio and Elaine Cook and her husband, Mark, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a son, Ed Barsis, Jr. and his wife, Carole, of New Columbia, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin T. Barsis, Sr., whom she married February 15, 1947 and he passed away December 26, 2015; three sisters and two brothers.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

