Vida K. Ruggles, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vida K. Ruggles, 72, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center of the Covid-19 virus.

Born June 26, 1949 in Rockwood, Pennsylvania to Alverta (Gross) and Sylvester Phillippi, Vida graduated from Rockwood Area High School in 1968.

She was a nurse’s aide at Sharon Regional Hospital for over 40 years.

She was a member of Sharpsville Nazarene Church.

Vida’s hobbies included watching movies, helping people and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rueberger and her companion, Daniel Richards, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; sisters, Arlene Kalp of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Norma Thompson of New Centerville, Pennsylvania; brothers, Jerry Phillippi and his wife, Carolyn, of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Dwain Phillippi and his wife, Sheryl, of Rockwood, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren.

Vida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Ruggles, whom she married May 27, 1982 and he passed away November 24, 1999; a granddaughter, Everlee Forrest and two brothers, Jerry and Terry Phillippi.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.