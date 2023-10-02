HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie Page Daugherty, 67, died Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Preceded in death by her mother, Audrey White.

Survived by sisters, Margaret Molnar, Tina Gaudett and Penny Raines; brothers, Larry Raines and Creighton Lawrence; children, David Andrus, Paige Daugherty and Taylor Daugherty and grandchildren, Daron Cooper, Delaine Andrus, Luke Schultz and Colin Schultz.

Services will be held Saturday, October 14 at Gentle Shepherd of the Nazarene. A time will be given at a later notice.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.