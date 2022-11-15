SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tressa Patricia Harvey departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 87 years old.

Tressa was born on July 3, 1935, to Della and Karl Kane in Shenango Township, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Tressa was a homemaker. She raised four daughters. She also helped care for her husband, John Harvey’s six children as well.

She enjoyed playing jacks, Rummy and Yahtzee with the children. She was a great cook and had a green thumb.

Tressa leaves to cherish her loving memory, her daughters, Maggie and her fiancé, Ruzelle, where she made her home in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Karen and Bruce, Whitney, Tina and Tom Dohallow, of North Carolina and Carrie Harvey of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Nancy Myers of Masury, Ohio and a stepson, John Harvey and his wife, Barb, of Youngstown, Ohio. Tressa also leaves behind ten grandchildren. From her daughter, Karen: Shawn, Anthony, Monroe and Jarvis; her daughter, Margaret: Natasha, Kendra and Jayla Ham; her daughter, Tina: Alexandria McFarland and finally, her daughter, Carrie: Sarah Walker. Tressa also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tressa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Harvey Sr.; her sisters, Peggie, Charlotte and Dolly; a brother, Robert; two stepdaughters, Rosa and Shirley and two stepsons, Ron and Charles.

– May God Bless her sweet soul –

Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.