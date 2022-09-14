SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy L. Thompson, Sharon, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley emergency room after an extended illness. She was 61.



She was born January 2, 1961, in Sharon, to Sidney McDonald and Alberta (Reed) McDonald.



Tracy graduated from Hickory High School in 1978.

She worked as a residential caretaker for 13 years.

Tracy attended the Kingdom Hall of Jevohah’s Witnesses.

In her spare time, Tracy enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, taking country rides and watching old movies.



Tracy is survived by her husband, Randall, whom she married June 28, 1981; her father, Sidney McDonald of Hermitage; a daughter, Tiffany Thompson of Farrell; two sons, Jason Thompson and Ross Thompson, both of Sharon; two brothers, Sidney John McDonald and his wife, Ruth, of Sharon and Timothy Edward McDonald and his wife, Tiffany, of New Wilmington and three grandchildren, Delaney Miller-Thompson, Harper Runyan and Atticus Runyan.



Tracy was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witnesses in Hermitage where a funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m., Brother Tim Davenport, officiant.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

