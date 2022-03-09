HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Toni Frye, 59 of Hermitage, P ennsylvania formerly of New Castle, P ennsylvania passed away at UPMC Presbyterian on Tuesday March 8, 2022 after a brief illness

She was born August 31, 1962 in New Castle, P ennsylvania to Robert L. and Theresa (Palumbo) Moses.

Toni was a graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech.

She worked as a waitress for Applebee’s, Denny’s and Ponderosa.

She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God Church.

Toni enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and shopping.

Toni is survived by her husband, Michael Frye, at home, whom she married June 16, 1995; her father, Robert Koses of Punta Gorda, Florida; two sisters, Debbie Miloszewski of New Castle, P ennsylvania; Roberta Moses and her companion Kirk Thompson of Bridgewater, P ennsylvania; Theresa deSoto and her husband Andy of Prescott Valley, Arizona; brother Robert Moses and his wife Tammy of New Castle, P ennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her mother and brother-in-law, Edward Miloszewski.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

