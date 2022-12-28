PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy P. Munson, 51, of Pymatuning Township, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being stricken at home.

Timothy was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 23, 1971, to Anna Mae and Robert J. Munson, Sr.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School class of 1989 and also earned his associates degree from NCST in electrical technology.

Tim was employed by Astro Shapes of Struthers, Ohio.

He enjoyed golfing, yard work and watching golf on TV, especially The Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. Tim loved spending time with his family. He will be terribly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tim is survived by his son, Chase A. Munson; his longtime companion, Shelley Rosa; her children, Savanna (Richard) Moore and Samuel Logan Rosa; two sisters, Kimberly (Cecil) Blackburn and Jacqueline (Richard) Ehrhart; two brothers, Robert J. (Ann) Munson, Jr. and Kevin Munson; his grandchildren, Kendra, Makayla, Jacob and Harper Moore and extended family, William and Patricia Nickel.

In keeping with Tim’s wishes there will be no service.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.