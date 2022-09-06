SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Leroy Chapman was called home September 1, 2022, at the age of 76.

He was born June 13, 1946, in Sharon, P Pennsylvania to Leroy Chapman and Thelma (Cromartie) Moore.

He was raised in Wheatland, Pennsylvania by his paternal grandmother Gladys Jackson.



Tim graduated from Farrell School.

He was employed by Sawhill and retired with over 20+ years in service.

He also retired with 20 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a devoted Head Deacon of the Pentecostal House of prayer, also served as the President of Usher board.

He enjoyed bowling, basketball, chess, and dancing. He loved helping others.



Tim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Rosemary (Burks) Chapman and his children, Cecilia (Joseph) Chapman-Samuels of Nashville, Tennessee, Tamatha (Aaron) Darden of Farrell, Pennsylvania, stepchildren, Lisa (Jonothon) Dukes of Norcross, Georgia, Mattie Freeman of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Christopher Downes of Nashville, T ennessee, and Mansa Nze of Farrell, P ennsylvania. Tim will also be fondly missed by his brothers Herman Chapman of Queens, New Year, William “Coot” (Elizabeth) Chapman of Farrell, P ennsylvania and sister Denise (Richard) Smith of Bronx, New York. He will also be forever remembered by his 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by grandfather, Julius Chapman, grandmother, Gladys Jackson, grandmother Sarah Lewis, father Leroy Chapman, mother Thelma (Cromartie) Moore, uncle William Chapman, brothers Earl Chapman and Wendell Cromartie, and stepson Cedric Downes.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Leroy Chapman, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.