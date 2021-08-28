Timothy Clayton Beckstine, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Clayton Beckstine of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 27, at Sharon Regional Hospital as a result of injuries received during an automobile accident earlier that day. He was 65.

He was born in Greenville on February 28, 1956, the youngest child of Fay and Margaret “Peg” Beckstine.

Tim grew up on his family dairy farm in West Salem Township and attended the Reynolds Area schools.

He worked as a welder and in various positions throughout his career and he enjoyed woodworking, fishing and working on cars.

Recently, he delighted in spending time with his granddaughter and relaxing pool days.

He was of Protestant faith.

Family and friends will remember Tim for his fun-loving spirit, youthful outlook and sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Peg Beckstine at home; sister, Devee Bussard; daughter, Amy Beckstine and companion, Brad Clayton; sons, William Beckstine, Lucas Beckstine and granddaughter, Ava Clayton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Anna (Matter) Beckstine and William and Clara (Blair) Clayton; his father, Fay Beckstine; his brother, Larry Beckstine and a close nephew, who he grew up alongside, Todd Beckstine.

A viewing will take place Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 2:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Timothy Clayton Beckstine, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.