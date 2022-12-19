HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee D’Amore, Hermitage, peacefully passed Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home after an extended illness, with his son by his side. He was 75.

He was born December 6, 1947, to Leo and Donna (Grubeck) D’Amore in Campbell, Ohio.

He attended St. Basil’s Preparatory School. After high school he attended seminary school in New Jersey.

He joined the Army and was a communications specialist from 1967 to 1971. He was stationed at Fort Dix, Fort Gordon, served in the Vietnam War and Germany. He served in the 1st Air Calvary Division as a specialist four, radio 371st radio research company.

Tom loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He also enjoyed bowling, golf and belonging to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Brown, Cleveland Indians, WWE, Steve Harvey and the Young and the Restless.



He was employed at Sawhill Tubular for 38 years as a millwright and a union grievance man. He loved hanging out with the guys from the mill who referred to him as TD.

He is survived by his loving children: daughter, Leslie D’Amore and his son, Anthony D’Amore; grandchildren, Jason Thomas and Gemma Marie, who lovingly referred to him as “Pops”; Dino (Maria) D’Amore (nephew); Donna D’Amore Torr (niece); Noreen D’Amore (sister-in-law); Michael Turjanica (brother-in-law); brothers, Leopold “Mouse” (Marcia), Donald (Tina) and Dennis (Liana) Redmond and sister, Carol Baumgartner. Tom has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Cleveland area where he spent a lot of time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys D’Amore (stepmother), Kenneth D’Amore (brother), Leo David D’Amore (brother), Kathleen Turjanica (sister), Gary Redmond, Michael Redmond and Timmy Martin (brothers).

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Hermitage.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Lowellville, Ohio

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Lee D’Amore, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.