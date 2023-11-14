FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Telega 71 of Farrell died on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:40 p.m. in UPMC Jameson of a brief illness.

He was born on September 20, 1952 to Theodore and Helen (Kustron) Telega.

He graduated from Farrell High School. Thomas worked as a Pipe Fitter for Sharon Steel and many other companies.

He enjoyed bowling, baseball, football, and hockey. He also enjoyed playing poker, euchre and crossword puzzles.

Thomas is survived by a son, Andrew Telega and his wife Jessice of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Elaine Spaulding and Diane Telega both of Hermitage; brothers, John Telega of Birmingham, Alabama, David Telega of Charleston, South Carolina, Andrew Telega of Farrell and Tim Telega of Brookfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rickey Telega

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hermitage, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, Hermitage, PA, with, David Coxson officiating.

Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

