HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Higgins passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.

He was born March 21, 1961.

There will be a Morning Mass on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, Pa 15068.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.