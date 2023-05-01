WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Scoville, 72, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, formerly of Girard, Ohio, passed away on April 29, 2023 in his residence of an extended illness.

Thomas was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 15, 1950 to Myrell Scoville and Kathryn (Heston) Scoville.

Thomas graduated from Girard High School.

He married his wife Patricia (Powell) Scoville on September 12, 1976.

He worked at Girard Metal Products, Youngstown Sheet & Tube and Eastco/ Indalloy as a electrician for 33 years, retiring in 1990.

Thomas had a passion for building things around the house, lawn work, gardening and flying anything. He was a dedicated fan of the Seattle Seahawks and was a talented guitar player. Thomas loved his Dalmatian dog, Cinder, and appreciated spending time with his sisters in California.

Thomas is survived by: His wife, Patricia Scoville of West Middlesex ; two sisters, Nora Wagner of Chico, California, Patricia Scoville of Chico, California;

Thomas was preceded in death by: Mother, Kathryn Scoville, Father, Myrell Scoville and Brother, Mryell J. Scoville

