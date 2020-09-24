Thomas Evans Ellis, Jr., Sharon, Pa

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Evans Ellis, Jr., 52, of Plantation, Florida, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Thomas was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to his parents Carole A. Ellis and Thomas Evans Ellis, Sr.

He graduated from Hickory High School, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, in 1986 and Penn State University in 1990.

He worked as a Web Technology Team Lead at Ultimate Software/Kronos where he spent the last 12 years of his career as a software developer.

He enjoyed world travel, loved technology, had a regular poker game and enjoyed playing the stock market.

His co-workers describe him best as “…humble and soft-spoken, despite often being the smartest person in the room, and never sought credit nor recognition for his work.”

His family describes him as fun, family oriented, always came home to visit during Christmas and anytime something was planned.

He is preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents, Wayne and Elizabeth Ellis; his maternal grandparents, George and Clara Spetar; his cousin, Mark Schaller; his uncles, Tom Dout and John Wible and maternal great-grandmother, Matilda Breaz.

Thomas is survived by his parents; his best friend/brother, Chad; his aunts; uncles and cousins; all of whom he had a very special relationship, his beloved dog, Louie; his best friend, Eric Leff; his travel buddy, Rod Ellison; his coworkers at Ultimate Software/Kronos; his buddies at Kingshead Pub; his golf buddies and his neighbors of many years.

Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s honor can be made to: The Killian Foundation for pediatric cancer, 111 Stamford Court Mooresville, NC 28117 www.killianfoundation.org

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

