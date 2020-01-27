Thomas E. Seiple, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Seiple, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Sharon Regional Hospital. He was 86.

Thomas was born on July 12, 1933 in Sharon, a son to Clarence A. and Maryetta Hart Seiple.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School.

He was a draftsman at the Westinghouse Transformer Plant in Sharon for 33 years, until its close in 1985. After adult classes at Mercer County Votech School food service program, he was hired as assistant class instructor. He worked there until 1987, after the death of his first wife, Nancy Donaldson, whom he married on June 5, 1954.

Tom served as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School treasurer, Deacon Board and choir member at the former Greencrest Park Community Baptist Church, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He married Ida M. Foust on September 7, 1991 and resided in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, until after her death on March 28, 2018.

Tom completed the Spiritual Enrichment Course through the Church Leadership Institute and was licensed by Linesville First Baptist Church, Linesville, Pennsylvania as Pastor of Visitation. He worked as site coordinator for the Institute for four years.

He was a member of the American Baptist French Creek Association Board of Directors and served as Chairman. With assistance from his second wife, he served 11 years in the Visitation Ministry. Tom had a strong passion to serve and minister to the hurting and the sick. Tom loved and respected others and was loved and respected in return. A man of prayer with a willingness to share his faith in Jesus Christ.

Surviving is his treasured family: daughter, Carol Gales and her husband, Don, of Greenville; stepdaughters, Faith Ann Smith of Conneaut Lake and Ava Barba and her husband, Frank, of Meadville; granddaughters, Amy Hollowell and her husband, Michael and Megan Robertson and her husband, Greg; stepgrandchildren, Hilary Carte, Britany Gales, Jacquelyn Geer and her husband, Jeramee, Garrett Smith, Jennifer Ax and her husband, Jim, Elizabeth Kerlik and her husband, Bob and Adam Barba and his wife, Alana; great-grandchildren, Evan, Ryan and Sean Hollowell, Addie and Lyla Robertson; stepgreat-grandchildren, Drake, Mallory and Penelope Carte, Kylee Hollowell, Jenna and Jacob Geer, Logan and Jordan Ax, Alexander and Matthew Kerlik; two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his two wives, he is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Karen Lorent; a sister, Shirley Smith and three brothers, Robert, James and John.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

