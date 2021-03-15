Theresa Elizabeth Stetar, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Elizabeth Stetar, 83, of Mercer, passed away at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Mercer, after an extended illness.



She was born on August 22, 1937, in Wheatland, to the late Mary (Getsie) and Joseph Stetar.



She graduated from Farrell High School.



Theresa loved listening and singing to music, playing bingo, going to exercise class, Bible study and traveling.



She is survived by niece, Cynthia Lee Hernandez and her husband, Jesse, of Harker Heights, Texas.



Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Stetar and a brother, Joseph Stetar.

There are no services.

Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

