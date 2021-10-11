Theodore Lubecki, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Lubecki, 88, of Shenango Township, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Ted was born May 31, 1933 in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania to Sophia (Olbrys) and Rudolph Lubecki.

He graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1951.

Ted was self-employed, owning Lubecki Excavating.

He attended St. Adalbert’s Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ted leaves behind daughters, Lynne Thomas of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Janice Perilli and her husband, Rod, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a son, Michael and his wife, Shawna, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Michael Lubecki, Jacob Lubecki, Megan Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Carter Thomas and Ana Perilli.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents.

