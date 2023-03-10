SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Virginia (Ciccone) Davidson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 surrounded by family. She was 97.

Thelma was born on March 15, 1925 in Sharon to Pasquale and Anna (Valentino) Ciccone.

She was married to her loving husband, John Leslie Davidson, for 32 years.

Thelma, who was known as “Babe” to many of her friends and family, attended Sharon Schools and helped raise her six brothers and one sister.

She supported the war effort during WWII by working in local industries.

She was one of the earliest female golfers in the Shenango Valley back in the 1940s.

Thelma was a President of the Mothers of Twins Club.

In later years she worked at Metz Bakery, Tony’s Pizza Shop and for the Sharon School District.

Her joy in life was raising her children and supporting her grandchildren through sports, music, school-related activities and cooking large Italian meals.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Davidson of Bonita Springs, Florida, JoAnn Gorsich and her husband, Dan and Ann Bober and her husband, Frank and a son, John Davidson and his wife, Andrea. Thelma loved spoiling her grandchildren, Kathryn Zaremba and her husband, Jeff, Laura Davidson and her husband, Andrew Brienza, Johnny Davidson, Matt Bober and his wife, Gabriela, Patrick O’Malley and his wife, Kaila, Michelle Bober and her husband, Jacob, Megan McKelvey and her husband, Mike and Monica Bober and Brett. Grandma D adored her great-grandchildren, Rosalind and Margaret Zaremba, Kellen, Garrett and Aislinn O’Malley, Henry Bober and Michael Pasquale McKelvey. Babe is also survived by a brother, Patrick Ciccone and his wife, Jane and sisters-in-law, Christine Ciccone, Angie Ciccone and Glenna Muha.

Over the years Thelma was also loved and cared for by Lori Burke and Patty Stewart. She would not have made it to 97 without the professional care of Dr. Charles D’Auria.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Davidson, in 1987.

In addition to her parents, Babe was also preceded in death by her sister, Rose Ciccone Lafferty; her brothers, Anthony, Phillip, Joseph, James and John “Jake” Ciccone, four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.