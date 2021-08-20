Terry D. Augustson, Hadley, PA

HADLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terry D. Augustson, 71, of Hadley, Pennsylvania passed away at the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 19, 2021 after a brief illness.

Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania November 15, 1949 Terry was the son of Grace (Seidle) and William Augustson.

He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Terry was an over-the-road truck driver for several companies throughout his career.

He enjoyed watching western movies, watching CSI and as an animal lover he loved living the simple life.

Terry leaves behind his parents; a daughter, Crystal Friedl and her husband, Brian, of Hadley, Pennsylvania; a son, Shawn Augustson and his wife, Melody, of Ohio; a brother, Dan Augustson of Transfer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Samantha and Brian Friedl, Jr., Amber Flannigan, Andrew Augustson and his wife, Shawana and Luc, Rachel and Tyler Augustson and several nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Aley and a brother, Sam Augustson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 24, 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. at Central Community Church, 3571 North Hermitage Road, Transfer, PA 16154, followed by a funeral service at 4:30 p.m.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

