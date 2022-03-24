SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Telesa Lavon Odem, 47, of Sharon, P ennsylvania passed away March 21, 2022 at 10:29 am in Sharon Regional Medical Center of an extended illness.

She was born July 13, 1974 in Sharon, P ennsylvania to Louvenia (Bennett) Odem and Theodore Odem.

Telesa graduated from Sharon High School and was a caretaker for Tempas Unlimited Inc.

She enjoyed braiding hair, cooking and taking care of her friends and family.

Telesa leaves behind two daughters, Britney Loudin Tucker and Briteece Odem both of Sharon, P ennsylvania; a son, Meontae Pate Odem of Sharon, P ennsylvania; five sisters, Tina Willis of St. Augustine, FL, Kim Odem of Farrell, P ennsylvania, Rochelle Odem of Farrell, P ennsylvania, Laquandra Denson of Florida and Yolanda Kitt of Farrell, P ennsylvania, a brother; Theodore Odem of Bethel Park, P ennsylvania and two grandchildren.

Telesa was preceded in death by her father.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

